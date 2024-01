NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Minister of National Security Wayne Munroe says that Chief Justice Ian Winder has agreed to push for more instances where bail is denied for those accused of committing serious crimes.

According to Bahamian laws, bail can be denied if the safety of an individual or the public is in danger, Munroe explained.

His comments come on the heels of the Attorney General Ryan Pinder recently stating that no amendments need to be made to the Bail Act.