National Security Minister addresses trafficking of guns in country

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – National Security Minister Wayne Munroe noted Wednesday morning that authorities were not blindsided by a United States report which revealed that 85% of illicit firearms recovered in country between 2018-2022 were traced to U.S. retailers, he added that authorities have launched the Anti-Gang and Firearms Unit to stem the inflow of illicit weapons in country.

Munroe weighed in on the report which highlighted the issue of gun trafficking in The Bahamas, and the wider Caribbean, that is said to be responsible for mass bloodshed and other criminal activity.

The National Security Minister said the unit consists of local and U.S. authorities to make it more effective in gathering intelligence to combat gun trafficking.

While U.S. officials have been accused of failing to hold U.S. gun manufacturers accountable on the issue of weapon trafficking, government officials however contend that they are collaborating with U.S. partners to tackle the issue.