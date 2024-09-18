National Security Minister addresses police involved killings

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Minister of National Security Wayne Monroe, is hopeful that the public can see that there is a process to be followed when law enforcement officers face possible criminal charges; he asserted that “the law is the law,” as he responded to questions from the media on whether he believed that there is a fall-off in public trust for the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) as 14 police officers, linked to police involved killings, were summoned to appear before the Supreme Court for committal hearings .

Minister Munroe has spoken on the issue before and continues to assert that while many are facing the courts, that the public should not assume someone is guilty until the law has completed its course.