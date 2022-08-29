National curriculum under review

IT firm to measure learning loss and design programmes

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The national curriculum is under review, according to Education minister Gleny Hanna-Martin, who said some revisions were recently rolled out.

Hanna-Martin outlined the preparations, goals, and objectives of her ministry during a nationally broadcasted address at 7.30pm yesterday.

She said the ministry has embarked on a process to select a technological firm that will allow officials to measure learning loss at every level of our student population, and to design accelerated learning programmes that will allow our students to catch up. Work is expected to commence in the next several weeks, she said.

At the Pre-primary level, there will be an early focus on STREAM education exposing students to science, technology, reading, the arts, and mathematics, at the primary level, with an urgent and intense focus on literacy.

Students in grades four to six will get an introduction to coding with scores of public Primary School teachers participating in coding training workshops.

High school students will be introduced to robotics and scientific inquiry with greater integration of technical and vocational training and certification and apprenticeship at the High School level.

Hanna-Martin said students will learn about climate change and the country’s vulnerability and investigate strategies for its survival.

She said the ministry has commissioned the development of a new Bahamian history textbook aimed for completion by the 50th Independence anniversary.

She said Special Education teachers are in short supply, and suggested children with special needs have suffered most in the virtual learning environment.

Hanna-Martin said the ministry is in talks with a university to provide an opportunity for teachers to obtain a Master’s Degree in Special Education. She noted the programme is not currently available at the University of The Bahamas.

As she thanked the thousands of teachers in both public and private education for their invaluable contribution, Hanna-Martin revealed officials are also developing a career path for teachers who will have the opportunity to apply for the posts of Senior and Master Teacher.