National Blood Drive scheduled for Wednesday

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – There will be a national blood drive held next week in a bid to replenish the country’s blood banks.

Blood stocks have fallen to severely low levels amidst a nationwide shutdown cause by the global coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Health Minister Dr Duane Sands announced the event during a press conference yesterday, encouraging the public to donate blood.

The blood drive is expected to be held on April 29, from 8 am to 5 p.m. at the National Stadium.

Sands said, “There remains an urgent need to replenish our blood supply”.

Those donating blood are reminded to bring an identification and eat at least 30 minutes prior.

The Public Hospitals Authority (PHA) has made continued to make “urgent” appeals for blood as Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH) faces a blood shortage “crisis”.

A source close to the matter told Eyewitness News earlier this month that blood supplies have dwindled to less than a dozen units, calling the situation a “crisis” for the hospital.

Each unit can serve up to three people.