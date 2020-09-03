Nassau Cruise Port earns international “Safe Travels” accreditation

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Nassau Cruise Port Ltd. (NCPL) has been accredited as a “Safe Travels” partner by the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC).

This internationally recognized designation indicates that NCPL has adopted globally standardized health and hygiene protocols to ensure the safety of its workforce and visitors to Nassau.

The accreditation program was designed by the WTTC in collaboration with a global community of contributors, including its members, governments, health experts and other industry associations to develop action plans that will drive the recovery of the tourism sector.

The Safe Travels stamp helps travelers recognize companies and destinations that uphold WTTC health and safety standards within their own protocols, reassuring them as they move throughout our facility and giving them the peace of mind to enjoy their visit.

Mike Maura, Jr., CEO of Nassau Cruise Port, shared his delight upon learning that NCPL earned the Safe Travels Stamp.

“We’ve put an extensive amount of thought and consideration into how we can return to business in the safest manner possible for all concerned.

“The WTTC Safe Travels Stamp verifies that our enhanced health and safety protocols meet the highest international standards, which our cruise partners, cruise passengers, and the Bahamian community can feel confident about.”

Maura continued: “Our priority is everyone’s safety. We want to reassure travelers that Nassau Cruise Port is one of the safest ports that you can visit, and our Safe Travels stamp helps us to communicate this. We are doing everything in our power to ensure that we are the destination of choice when sailing resumes.”

Maura also encouraged local stakeholders to continue to prepare for the return of the ships by regularly evaluating and modifying health and safety procedures to make them as stringent as possible.

“Keeping COVID-19 at bay while maintaining our livelihoods is a two-way street. Of course, we wish for cruise passengers to adhere to the highest safety protocols during every stage of their cruise, but when they are here, we also have to demonstrate that properly protecting everyone’s health – theirs and ours – is a part of the new Bahamian tourist experience. Once we can give them that confidence, they will share their experiences and help us promote Nassau, and The Bahamas, as a responsible, safe destination. We have to be ready.”

The World Travel & Tourism Council is a non-profit organization which spearheads the sustainable and inclusive growth of the private Travel & Tourism sector.