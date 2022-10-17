BROKEN PROMISE: Mitchell knocks Italian gov’t failure to provide files into Turin deaths

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Minister of Foreign Affairs Fred Mitchell said the government has still not received the complete file from the Italian government on the investigation into the reported drowning of two Bahamians in a Turin river some three years later.

Mitchell confirmed the government has hired a private lawyer to press the issue, in a recent voice note.

“We have not [received the documents] and we are extremely annoyed with the Italian government because they promised when I visited there a year or more ago that they would have provided us with the complete file of their examination of this matter so that our own officials can have a look after,” he said.

The bodies of Alrae Ramsey, a 29-year-old Foreign Service Officer, and Blair John, a 28-year-old Psychology Ph.D. student, were discovered by Italian authorities in waters of the River Po in Turin on June 4 and June 5, 2019, respectively.

Since then, the government has pursued the Italian government for documented information on the incident; but officials have not received complete files on the drowning investigation to date.

In a voice note, Mitchell said the government remains in pursuit but is starting to lose patience.

“We’ve hired a private lawyer. That promise has not been kept and we intend to make additional representations; but if not, we may have to get into the name and shame game, the same game the EU plays with us with regard to these blacklisting issues, but we are not satisfied with the results.”

“We want Italy to give us their investigation file, the entire file, so that our officials can have look at the entire file and decide for ourselves whether there needs to be further investigation. They promised that, they did not deliver,” he said.