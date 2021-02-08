Nairn sets Bahamian long jump record

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Long jumper Laquan Nairn set a new national record in his specialty event over the weekend in a second-place finish at the American track League 3 meet held in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Nairn, a redshirt senior at the University of Arkansas, topped the previous national record of 26’ 7” (8.10 meters), which was set by Leevan Sands back in 2004 at the SEC Indoor Championships, with a leap of 26’ 9 ¼” (8.16m). Nairn’s previous indoor career-best was 26’ 3 ¼” (8.02m) at last year’s SEC Championships.

“Not competing in almost a year is tough, but I’ve been putting in a lot of work,” noted Nairn, who currently ranks fourth on the 2021 world list. “I’m more disciplined and a better listener. I started to value my coaches and my trainers, and everybody at this university more and more each day.

“So, that played a huge part in me coming out and competing and performing the way I did.

“I’m excited to compete in the Razorback gear outdoor and I think it’s going to be good. We have a lot of great jumpers coming back and we still have a lot of good guys who have an indoor season. I’m just focused on getting better each day and staying focused on my goals that me and my coach have set for the season.”