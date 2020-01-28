NAD sets up growth task force after “unprecedented” passenger volumes

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – The Nassau Airport Development company (NAD) has set up a growth task force to identify what changes have to be identified in the near and medium term to accommodate the growth.

The airport operator established the committee due to the unprecedented increase in passenger volumes at the Lynden Pindling International Airport (LPIA).

NAD saw passenger numbers at the Lynden Pindling International Airport (LPIA) grow to 4.1 million, up 11 percent year-over-year (YOY), a major milestone and first for the airport.

In its recently released 2019 annual report, the operator stated: “Given the unprecedented increase in passenger volumes, NAD set up a Growth Task Force that includes the CEO and key members of the management team.

“The task force is responsible for identifying what changes need to be made over the near and medium term in order to accommodate this growth as well as what kind of support is required from stakeholders. This will allow NAD to start proactively creating capacity for growth instead of merely responding to it.”

NAD also noted that it is undertaking a number of initiatives to allow it to accommodate greater aircraft traffic.

“Certain taxiways have been designated for extension and conversion into rapid-exit taxiways, which will reduce the amount of time that an aircraft spends on the runway, allowing for more landings and take-offs. NAD also plans to add two new gates to the US Departures Terminal, which are expected to be completed by autumn 2020,” NAD said.

The airport operator further noted that the updated version of the 2011 Airside Master Plan calls for the construction of a parallel runway at LPIA.

“Since NAD would require additional land to complete such a project, a request was made to the Bahamian government to grant NAD 1,448 acres of land adjacent to the airport, which was ultimately approved. This additional land will give LPIA the necessary space to grow – both now and well into the future,” NAD said.

NAD noted that the land on which the old domestic and international old terminal stood will be reserved for the construction of a new domestic terminal within the next four to seven years.