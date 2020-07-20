NAD records 5,600 arrivals since July 1

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Nassau Airport Development Company (NAD) saw approximately 5,600 U.S. and international arrivals since the opening of the country’s borders to international travel on July 1.

Officials noted domestic traffic numbers were ‘more robust’.

According to data obtained from NAD, international departures stood at approximately 4,300.

“While these beginning numbers are less than we what we typically see in July, we are grateful for the continued interest in the destination in what are very difficult travel times for every airport,” said Jan Knowles, NAD’s vice-president of marketing and communications.

She added: “Our domestic traffic numbers are more robust.”

Between July 1 and July 15, there were approximately 11,600 domestic arrivals and 13,900 domestic departures.

Back in July 2019, the Ministry of Tourism and Aviation recorded 133,966 air arrivals into New Providence.

Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis yesterday announced international commercial flights and commercial vessels carrying passengers will not be permitted to enter our borders, except for commercial flights from Canada, the United Kingdom, and the European Union.

Bahamasair will cease outgoing flights to the United States of America, effective immediately, he said.

This will come into effect as of Wednesday, July 22 at midnight.