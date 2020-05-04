NAD establishes “new normal” internal task force

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Nassau Airport Development Company (NAD) has established its own internal task force to prepare for the resumption of airport operations in the post-COVID-19 “new normal”.

Vernice Walkine, NAD President and Chief Executive Officer, said: “Certainly social distancing will be a significant consideration so changes will be made in this regard along with new requirements like masks, gloves and other PPE as required.

“We will continue to promote steps to healthy travel for passengers at LPIA and healthy workplace for employees, and expand upon the work already started in this regard in early March. Our enhanced cleaning and sanitation protocols will continue. LPIA has consistently been ranked as one of the cleanest airports in the region by the ACI (Airports Council International). ”

Walkine was responding to Eyewitness News inquiries.

She continued: “Passenger and flight operations at LPIA have significantly decreased given the COVID-19 pandemic. The Nassau Airport has been closed to all incoming commercial passengers since March 2020.

“The airport remains open to international outbound commercial passenger flights that ferry in empty, and in this regard Jet Blue has been operating one flight to Ft. Lauderdale, Florida once per week on Thursdays. The airport has also facilitated several special out bound flights for nationals of other countries like the UK, Canada and France. The airport continues to receive cargo flights daily.”

Walkine added that NAD has not had any passengers entering Nassau through the terminals at LPIA.

”We are aware of emergency/medical flights and courier flights that board and disembark via our FBO partners and these flights would be approved via the relevant government authorities like the Bahamas Civil Aviation Authority (BCAA) and the Competent Authority,” she said.