NACAC opens area office in Nassau

The North American Central American and Caribbean Association (NACAC) opened its first area office in The Bahamas yesterday at the Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium.

In attendance for the historical event was newly elected NACAC president Mike Sands, International Association of Athletic Federation (IAAF) president Lord Sebastian Coe, and Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture Lanisha Rolle.

Sands was voted in as NACAC president on Tuesday, July 2nd. In a second round of voting, Sands became the new President Elected of the Area participating against 4 other contenders: Alain Jean-Pierre (HAI), Claudia Perez (MEX), Warren Blake (JAM) and Ephraim Serrette (TTO).