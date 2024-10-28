Murders 100, 101 & 102 under investigation

Please enable JavaScript play-sharp-fill



NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Monday 28th October, 2024, resulting in the deaths of three adult males.

Preliminary reports from police indicate that shortly before 4:00 p.m., ShotSpotter technology alerted police to gunfire on Step Street-Fox Hill. Upon arrival, officers found three unresponsive males suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at an open property.

Emergency Medical Services personnel responded, and upon examination of the victims, they were unable to detect any vital signs of life.

Initial findings report that three (3) masked males, all armed with high-powered weapons, exited a gray Nissan Versa and opened fire on a group of people gathered at an open property, leading to the fatal shooting.