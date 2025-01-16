Murdered woman allegedly not shooter’s intended target

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Tragedy struck Nassau Village yesterday as a woman succumbed to her injuries following a shooting that also left another individual hospitalized, police confirmed.

Reliable sources believe the shooter’s intended target was the woman’s boyfriend, who is reportedly under electronic monitoring by law enforcement.

They claim the car carrying the couple was fired upon, causing it to overturn during the ordeal.

This marks the second murder for 2025. Police are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.