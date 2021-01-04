Murdered educator Andrew Valdez remembered as a “burst of energy”

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — An educator who was found dead in a classroom at Stapledon School with gunshot wounds has been identified as Andrew Valdez.

Valdez was a physical education teacher at the school for the past three years.

He was described by the school’s principal, Amanda Moncur, as a “burst of energy” to the physical education department.

In a statement, the Ministry of Education said it was saddened by the death of the “loyal educator” whom colleagues lauded as “dependable, and a willing team player who was well loved by the 150 students and staff at the school”.

“As a man of numerous talents, Mr Valdez also assisted in the school’s agriculture programme which produces organic eggs, kale, Swiss chard and calilu (sic), among other essential seasonal vegetables,” the ministry said.

Valdez previously taught on Long Island for five years.

Minister of Education Jeffrey Lloyd spoke with Valdez’s mother and other relatives over the weekend to express the ministry’s deepest regret on his death, according to the statement.

“The Ministry of Education is grateful for Mr Valdez’s invaluable contributions to education in The Bahamas,” the statement continued.

“The ministry extends heartfelt condolences to his entire family.

“May his soul rest in eternal peace.”

The details surrounding the killing remain unclear.

According to reports, officers responding to reports of a body being found on the campus, were directed to a northwestern classroom where they found Valdez lying in a pool of blood.

At the time, Assistant Superintendent Audley Peters said police were following a “significant lead that can possibly lead to the closure of this matter as early as next week”.

When contacted yesterday, Peters said police were still investigating the matter and will provide an update to the public once more information becomes available.

“I will give an update in due course,” he told Eyewitness News.