MURDER 40, Police Investigate Fatal Shooting In Abaco

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police have confirmed to Eyewitness News that an adult male was shot and killed on the island of Abaco overnight.

An investigation is underway into an early morning shooting incident on the island of Abaco that claimed the life of a 37-year-old male, according to authorities.

The incident reportedly occurred shortly after 1:00 a.m. on Saturday April 13, 2024, near a

business establishment situated in Dundas Town, Abaco.

According to preliminary reports, responding officers proceeded to a local nightspot following

reports of gunshots. Upon their arrival, they discovered a male inside a blue GMC Sierra truck suffering from apparent gunshot injuries.

It is reported that the victim, along with two (2) passengers, were attempting to leave the

establishment when a lone gunman emerged from nearby bushes, approached the driver’s side of the truck, and opened fire, resulting in the victim being shot multiple times, police said.

Emergency medical technicians responded to the scene, examined the victim, and determined that

he showed no signs of life, according to authorities.

Police are appealing to members of the public who may have any additional information that can help solve this matter to contact 919/911, the Criminal Investigation Department at 502-9991/2, Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477) or the Marsh Police Station at 367-2560.

This shooting incident has pushed the country’s murder count to 40 for 2024.

Police Commissioner Clayton Fernander recently revealed that year over year statistics indicate that the murder rate in country has surpassed 2023 records; he contends that police have crime under control.