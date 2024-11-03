Murder 104: Man found dead with gunshot wounds

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a lifeless adult male on Sunday 3rd of November, 2024, on Carmichael Road.

Initial reports indicate that shortly before 8:00 a.m., an unresponsive male, with visible gunshot injuries, was found near Unison Road.

Emergency Medical Services visited the scene but were unable to detect any vital life signs. Details surrounding this incident are unclear, but the police investigation is ongoing.

Police say further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.