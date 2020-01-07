Munroe vying for PLP nomination in 2020 General Election

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Former Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Free Town Candidate Wayne Munroe, QC, said yesterday that he will be seeking the party’s nomination once again in the 2022 General Election.

“If I’m afforded the nomination for the PLP, I will be a candidate for the next election,” Munroe told reporters at Government House.

“I’ve never left the area that I contested last time and I’ll be seeking the PLPs nomination in that area, however it looks in the next election.”

Munroe is a veteran politician, who has sought nominations in previous elections.

In the 2017 General Election, Munroe went head to head with Free Town MP Dionisio D’Aguilar, garnering 34 percent of the votes.

Munroe received 1,379 votes, whereas D’Aguilar received 2,389 votes.

In 2012, he ran in Mount Moriah as a candidate for the Democratic National Alliance.

He received 471 votes and lost to the PLP’s Arnold Forbes, who won the seat with 2,262 votes.

PLP Chairman Fred Mitchell has said the party has already began its search for new candidates and furthered that the country can expect a range of candidates who will reflect its demographics.

Last August, Mitchell said, “I have indicated that I believe there’s probably going to be like a 75 percent turnover in the next election compared to what took place in the last election.

“That’s my feeling given those who have indicated that they won’t be running again.”

The PLP suffered a wholesale defeat at the May 2017 polls, winning only four of the 39 seats in the House of Assembly – Englerston, Exumas and Ragged Island, Cat Island, Rum Cay and San Salvador and Mangrove Cay and South Andros.

Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis has continually said that he expects to win a second term in office.