Munroe: Gov’t lockdown reversal proves it was unnecessary from the start

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A well-known Queen’s Counsel said yesterday that government’s decision to reverse course on lockdowns amid a surge in recorded COVID-19 cases lends credence to the assertion that they were unnecessary to begin with.

One Monday Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis’ announced the the reopening of commercial activity with certain restrictions next Monday, August 31.

Wayne Munroe, Q.C., said: “The damage has already been done. This reversal makes no sense on a number of levels. We went into a state of emergency and a lockdown with three people infected, no deaths and no one hospitalized.

“We saw months of lockdowns which destroyed many businesses, personal finances and in some instances families. Now we are seeing total recorded cases of over 1,700, dozens of cases being recorded basically every day, more deaths and people in hospital but we don’t need any more lockdowns?”

Munroe has taken legal action against the government over the state of emergency orders.

He said: “I personally don’t believe in lockdowns. I don’t believe you can hide from a virus but if you can lockdown the country for three cases you surely would be more inclined to do a lockdown now.

“If you’re looking at the economic damage, what did you think would happen if you shutdown businesses for three to four months. You’re not going to get a thank you for infringing on my rights.The damage has been done.We are really seeing this as an admission that the early lockdowns were unnecessary. How could they be necessary then but not now. It defies logic.”