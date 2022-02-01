Multimedia Technologies Ltd makes donation to Ministry of National Security

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Ministry of National Security was the recipient of a 75-inch television generously donated by Multimedia Technologies Ltd during a brief ceremony on Friday, January 28, 2022, at the Orville A Turnquest Building, John F Kennedy Drive.

Representing Multimedia Technologies Ltd was Chantique Walker, who made the donation to Minister of National Security Wayne Munroe, QC, and arranged for the installation of the same.

Munroe explained that the generous gift will assist the ministry in delivering on its strategic plan by providing training for its employees, inclusive of those who work within the agencies under its remit.

The minister further stated that this new training room, of which the 75-inch television forms an essential part as the major instructional platform, will allow the ministry to conduct training for its staff on a regular basis.

The Training and Performance Management Unit was formed in January 2022 as part of the minister’s strategic plan for the Ministry of National Security, under the leadership of Permanent Secretary Cheryl Darville.

The purpose of the unit is to provide focused attention on performance through the identification of employee strengths and weaknesses and addressing the latter utilizing specialized training initiatives.

The unit will also seek to coordinate inter-agency training and ensure that all training across the ministry and its respective agencies are aligned with their strategic plans and achieves stated goals and objectives.

Walker stated that the company is hopeful the donation will assist in enhancing the ministry’s training initiatives, build capacity and enrich the lives of all employees.