MP’s brother-in-law charged with assault and threats of death against him

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Alexander Williamson, the brother-in-law of Central and South Eleuthera MP Hank Johnson, was arraigned in the Magistrate’s Court today in connection to an altercation involving the MP and his “female friend” on January 16.

At the time of his arrest, Williamson was granted $1,500 police bail.

He appeared before Senior Magistrate Carolyn Vogt-Evans today and was charged with assault and threats of death against Johnson.

He pleaded not guilty to both charges.

There were no objections from the crown.

His attorney, Wayne Munroe, QC, said the matter is one where all the witnesses involved are police officers, except one.

Munroe said the police made an assessment about how seriously they took the matter before the bond was issued.

He said there was no need to impose any other conditions and there was no fear of absconding.

Vogt-Evans granted Williamson $3,000 bail with one surety.

Williamson was also advised not to interfere with the witnesses.

The matter was adjourned to April 7 at 11pm.