Mount Tabor suspends in-person service

NASSAU, BAHAMAS —Mount Tabor Church has moved to immediately suspend in-person church gatherings following the resurgence of new coronavirus cases over the past week.

In a statement today, the church said it has been closely monitoring the pandemic both at home and in the United States, which recorded more than 65,000 new cases on Saturday.

Health officials yesterday confirmed nine more cases of coronavirus in New Providence and Grand Bahama.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 138, and the number of active cases to 34.

The church said the decision to suspend in-person services was based on “an abundance of caution and care”, adding it was not aware if any members of its community have tested positive for the virus.

The church’s administrative office will remain open throughout the week, and it will continue to facilitate weddings and funerals in accordance with the safety protocols as laid out in the Emergency Powers (COVID-l9) Orders.

“Throughout the evolution of this COVID-19 pandemic, as responsible Christians and citizens, Mount Tabor Church has implemented and adhered to the stringent health and safety protocols and practices as prescribed by both global and national health care professionals,” the statement read.

“One of these measures included the delayed resumption of our in-person worship services. Over the past two weeks the leadership of the church has been closely monitoring the resurgence of this pandemic both at home and in the neighboring United States of America.

“The latest developments have caused us grave concern for our members and followers who have only recently returned to in-person services.

It continued: “While we do not know of any members of our church community who have tested positive for this virus, it is out of an abundance of caution and care that Mount Tabor Church has decided to suspend all in-person church gatherings with immediate effect and until we deem it safe for such activities to resume.”

The church will continue to host live Sunday services at 7.15am, broadcast on the JCN network channel 214 and across its various social media platforms.