Motorist robbed while avoiding pothole

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – An investigation is underway into an armed robbery incident that occurred on Sunday

December 15, 2024 sometime around 7:30pm in Southern New Providence; police say a motorist was robbed by three gunman as he attempted to avoid a pothole.

According to preliminary reports, the victim was driving in the Bonefish Pond area off Cowpen Road when he slowed down to avoid a pothole, police said.

At that moment, an unknown male armed with a firearm emerged from a nearby bush, approached the victim’s vehicle, and held him at gunpoint. In addition, two (2) other unknown males then appeared from the same area, blocking the victim’s path, while the gunman robbed him of cash, investigators said.

The culprits then fled the scene through the bushes, according to authorities.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact 911, 919, or the Criminal Investigation Department at 502-9991. Furthermore, anonymous tips are also welcome through CRIME STOPPERS at 328-TIPS (8477).