Motorcyclist dies after traffic collision

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police are investigating the circumstances of a traffic collision that claimed the life of a motorcyclist on Wednesday night.

Police have not released the victim’s identity; however, loved ones identified the deceased as Jermaine Forbes.

His death is the first traffic fatality in the capital, and the second in the country for the year.

According to reports, the incident occurred on West Bay Street and St. Albans Drive shortly after 11pm.

A white 2013 Ford E-350 and motorcycle were involved.

Forbes succumbed to his serious injuries on scene, police said.

The driver of the van was not injured, and traffic department officers will continue investigations into this matter.