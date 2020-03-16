Mother and juvenile boyfriend charged with toddler’s death

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – A 22-year-old woman and a 17-year-old boy from Hartswell, Exuma, were charged today with the death of a one- year-old.

Guetly St. Fluer and her juvenile boyfriend appeared before Chief Magistrate Joyanne Ferguson Pratt.

The juvenile, whose face was covered as he was guided into court, was charged with manslaughter.

Prosecutors allege that on March 8, the 17-year-old, by means of unlawful harm caused the death of Joyce Fleuridor – who was just one year old and five months.

The juvenile’s attorney is expected to apply for bail in the Supreme Court today.

The child’s mother, Guetly St.Fluer, has been charged with child neglect.

She is accused of neglecting the toddler in a manner causing her unnecessary suffering.

St. Fluer was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Corrections as Magistrates cannot grant bail.

She is expected to return to court tomorrow for her bail application and on May 21 for the presentation of a voluntary bill of indictment.