MOTA: New US travel requirements “seamlessly integrate” with Bahamas’ anti-COVID efforts

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The recently announced changes to the US’ travel requirements line up with The Bahamas’ efforts to combat COVID-19, according to a statement released by the Ministry of Tourism and Aviation (MOTA) yesterday.

The statement follows the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday announcing that all travelers into the United States will be required to test negative for the virus, or provide documented proof of having recovered, where applicable.

According to the ministry’s statement, either an RT-PCR or antigen test result is valid, and The Bahamas is “well-positioned” to comply with the new rules.

“The government of The Bahamas has successfully implemented stringent measures to protect its citizens, residents and visitors, and is well-positioned to adhere to this new order, seamlessly integrating the CDC’s testing requirements into The Bahamas’ existing COVID-19 protocols,” the statement read.

“Currently, visitors to The Bahamas who stay longer than four nights and five days are required to take a rapid antigen test on the fifth day of their stay, with a number of testing sites throughout The Bahamas approved to administer tests. This means travelers and residents alike readily have access to the viral tests now required to enter the US.”

It added: “All US travelers to The Bahamas as well as Bahamian citizens and residents are required to abide by the CDC’s protocols to enter the US.”

Minister of Tourism and Aviation Dionisio D’Aguilar also commented: “The Bahamas government will continue to work in accordance with the CDC to curb the spread of COVID-19, which has been our top priority since the onset of this global pandemic.

“Our journey has not been without bumps in the road, but we have made great strides in combatting this virus, as evidenced by the very low case numbers we have now achieved. Visitors to our shores should have peace of mind knowing that we are making every effort to keep The Bahamas safe, and can now offer a turnkey, affordable and reliable testing process that meets US requirements.”

The Bahamas has recorded a total of 8,011 COVID-19 cases, of which 1,433 remain active while 6,351 or 79 percent have recovered.

MOTA’s statement noted: “Due to the fluidity of COVID-19, the government of The Bahamas will continue to monitor cases across the islands and loosen or tighten restrictions as needed.”