Moss eager to get back on track

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- University of Kentucky freshman Megan Moss was one of thousands of collegiate athletes that missed out on the chance to compete in 2020 National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) indoor championships and outdoor season due to meet cancellations in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moss, who is currently training in The Bahamas, said that although her freshman season was cut short, she values some of the lessons learned through the first few months of the season.

On Tuesday, she talked to Eyewitness News about her expectations for the upcoming season, going against the top college athletes in the United States and how she has managed to stay in shape throughout the lockdown.