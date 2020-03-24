Morton Salt operations ongoing

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Morton Salt has enhanced and revised its health, safety and operational protocols as its Inagua operations continue despite the COVID-19 lockdown.

The company told Eyewitness News in a statement, “the health, safety and well-being of our employees is of the utmost importance”.

“That’s why we have enhanced and revised our health, safety and operational protocols to take extra precautions at our sites due to the continued spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

“We’re also sharing COVID-19 guidance with customers, suppliers, carriers and other business partners.”

The company added: “Our Inagua operations continue given we produce essential salt products for consumers, business and industry, including the food industry.

“At the same time, we’re following the best practice recommendations of leading authorities such as the World Health Organization while also recognizing the guidelines and regulations set forth by the Government of the Bahamas.”

Morton Salt is the island’s primary employer with 115 people workers in Inagua.