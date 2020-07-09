Morton Salt: No significant impact from COVID-19

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Morton Salt said yesterday that there had been “no significant impact” to its Inagua operations or employee layoffs due to COVID-19.

Morton Bahamas Limited employs 147 people in Inagua.

Morton Salt spokesman, Paul Jackiewicz said: “At Morton Salt, the health, safety and well-being of our employees is of the utmost importance. Our enhanced health, safety and operational protocols implemented in mid-March continue to be regularly practiced by our employees in Inagua to help prevent the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19). We also shared this COVID-19 guidance with customers, suppliers, carriers and other business partners.”

He said: “In addition to following the best practice recommendations of leading authorities such as the World Health Organization, we also implemented protocols recommended by the Government of the Bahamas to help prevent the spread of the virus including wearing face coverings and practicing safe social distancing.”

Jackiewicz continued: “Morton also committed $1.5 million in bonus payments to front-line employees on April 16 across our North and South America operations. This included a one-time, $500 bonus to all full-time employees at its salt production facilities, including Inagua, and those continuing to perform essential duties at other company sites to recognize their efforts.

“Our extended team on the mainland continues to support the site while avoiding non-essential travel to the island. Because of our extensive safety measures, we’re happy to report there have been no cases among Morton Bahamas employees in Inagua. We are grateful for the dedication of our team in Inagua and their continued efforts and focus on the site’s safe production and distribution to meet demand and provide essential salt products to support consumers, business and industry, including the food industry.”