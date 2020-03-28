More than 700 COVID-19 cases in the region

Bahamas reportedly tracking some 600 contacts

Countries urged to move to state of readiness and rapid response

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – There have been some 760 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in up to 29 countries in the Caribbean region, according to the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA) latest situation report.

This comes as The Bahamas reports that it is tracking some 600 contacts.

Officials today confirmed the 10th case of the virus in the country – a 59-year-old woman with a travel history to the United States and no links to the previous cases.

In its Thursday report on the outbreak in the Caribbean, CDEMA advised that 17 of its participating states record confirmed cases of the virus.

“The risk of further importation of cases to the Caribbean Region remains very high,” the organization said.

“The aim for all countries now, is to stop transmission and prevent the spread of the virus.”

The Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) report on Wednesday advised that up to 29 countries in the Caribbean region have reported the importation of at least one confirmed case of COVID-19

Those countries include, The Bahamas, Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Cayman Islands, Grenada, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Trinidad and Tobago, Turks and Caicos, the Virgin Islands, Dominican Republic, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Aruba, Suriname, Saint Martin, Saint Barthelemy, Curacao, and St Marteen.

“To date, there are 761 cases in 29 countries/territories (including 20 CARPHA Member States), in the Caribbean Region,” CDEMA said.

“The Regional Coordinating Mechanism for Health Security (RCM-HS), is actively working with Heads of Government and regional partners on a collective approach to the COVID-19 response.

“…Countries are strongly urged to strengthen their health sector response and move to a state of readiness and rapid response.”

Nearly a third of the world’s population are living under coronavirus-related restrictions to slow the spread of the virus. Several countries throughout the Caribbean including The Bahamas have closed their borders to travel.

As of yesterday, the United States now has the most known cases worldwide, surpassing China and Italy – which were considered epicenters of the virus.

Coronavirus cases in the U.S surpassed 100,000 with new hotspots popping up over the country’s 50 states. There have been over 1500 deaths thus far and over 350 recoveries.

United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Friday morning that he tested positive for coronavirus but that he would continue to head up his country’s fight against the pandemic.