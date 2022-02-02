More than 60,000 users on government’s My Gateway platform

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The government’s My Gateway portal has attracted more than 60,000 users to date, with the platform expected to facilitate online access to 200 government services by 2025.

The government yesterday announced that tomorrow will mark the one-year anniversary milestone of MyGateway.gov.bs; the centralized secure portal to access and pay for government services. There are currently over 60,500 users registered on My Gateway.

The Digital Transformation Unit is responsible for implementing the Government Digital Transformation to Strengthen Competitiveness project, a five-year, multimillion dollar transformation initiative. The objective of the initiative is to increase the ease of doing business in The Bahamas.

Within the past twelve months, the DTU, which is composed of young Bahamians and professionals from within the region has successfully accomplished a series of firsts for The Bahamas. Developed by a local Bahamian software team, MyGateway is expected to eventually facilitate online access to 200 government services by 2025.

Notably, MyGateway.gov.bs customers can access and pay through the Digipay application across this centralized, safe, and secure platform. Currently, more than 60,500 persons in 25 countries have signed up for MyGateway and over 50,000 applications have been processed.

The DTU will participate in a series of events throughout the month of February to commemorate the anniversary, including attending a church service at Bahamas Harvest, and a community service event.

The unit is staging a Day of Purple event where MyGateway customers are invited to wear something purple on February 3rd, 2022. Customers can record a video or take a photo in their purple gear and submit it to info@mygateway.gov.bs.

The submissions will be shared throughout the month on MyGateway’s social media platforms.