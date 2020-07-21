More than 300 residential BPL customers disconnected

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — More than 300 residential customers have had their electricity supply shut off since Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) resumed disconnections this month, Eyewitness News can confirm.

Quincy Parker, BPL’s director of communications, said those customers were among the first tier of delinquent accounts: those who had already been three months in arrears for more than $500 on April 1.

In a July 7 statement, the company announced it would resume disconnections.

In April, BPL CEO Whitney Heastie pledged disconnections would be suspended for as long as the government maintained its emergency orders.

However, Minister of Public Works Desmond Bannister told Tribune Business the government had diverted “millions” into BPL during COVID-19’s peak, adding the company “cannot continue to exist” if customers do not pay their bills.

More than 16,000 BPL residential customers fall into this tier as the company urges those in arrears to come in and make payment arrangements.

Parker revealed that figure during a press conference at the E Coburn Sands building on Saturday.

“We did some research and the manager of Credit and Collections shared with me that there are more than 16,000 who are affected by the very first category of disconnections or people who are eligible for disconnections,” Parker said at the time.

“And that is people who at April 1 were already three months in arrears for more than $500, and they are now in arrears by six months, and they are going to have to make some kind of arrangement. It’s rough.”

Parker could not provide details on the other two categories at the time.

Customers who have more than 90 days in arrears since April 1, have until July 28 to bring their accounts current, or arrange a payment plan.

Customers who enrolled in the BPL COVID-19 Relief Programme also have until July 28 to bring their accounts current or to enroll in a payment plan.

BPL reported last month that 562 customers were approved for the relief program.

On Saturday, Parker added: “The disconnections policy for those eligible for immediate disconnection, they have to pay 50 percent and make a payment arrangement where remainder is rolled into their bills.”