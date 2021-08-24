MORE SAILINGS AHEAD: Crystal Cruises to add more Bahamas voyages in fall and through winter

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Bahamas will add three new Crystal Cruises voyages starting this fall and into the peak winter season, with the cruise line announcing a new series of sailings aboard the Crystal Symphony.

The first addition is a seven-night, Bound for Paradise voyage, which commences November 26 from New York City to Nassau, calling on San Salvador, Great Exuma and Bimini.

The cruise line is also offering a voyage on December 29 from The Bahamas. The Tropical New Year’s Celebration voyage includes a 10-night cruise from Miami, Florida, to Bimini, San Salvador, Long Island and Great Exuma, with a final stop with our neighboring Caribbean brothers and sisters in Jamaica.

Crystal Cruises’ Blissful Bahamian Luxury voyage, starting January 22, 2022, will have several departures from Miami, including stops in Bimini, Nassau, San Salvador, Great Exuma and Long Island. The series will have two additional sailings on February 12, 2022 and March 5, 2022.

Crystal Cruises began homeporting in The Bahamas back in July with its flagship Crystal Serenity liner as it offered a Luxury Bahamas Escapes cruise featuring seven-night voyages exclusively within The Bahamas.