More Firefighters Sent To North Andros To Battle Massive Forest Fire

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – More firefighters have been deployed North Andros to assist with the wild forest fire that continues to rage, according to Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander.

He also noted that an additional fire truck has also been delivered to the island to assist with battling the blaze.

Member of Parliament for North Andros & the Berry Islands confirmed yesterday that the Family Island Administrator for North Andros has engaged the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to assist with devising a plan on how to tackle the inferno.

The wild forest fire has been burning in North Andros for the last 12 days, according to residents.