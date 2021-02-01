MOFA dispels claims of Bahamians stuck in Canada

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs today dispelled rumors circulating social media that several Bahamians are stuck in Canada following announcements that the country will suspend airline service to Mexico and all Caribbean destinations until April 30.

The rumors claimed that Bahamians are unable to get on a flight, or a refund for purchased flights, and there is currently no Bahamian high commissioner in Canada to assist those seeking to return home.

The former commissioner, Alvin Smith, returned to The Bahamas last year after completing his tour of duty on November 7, 2020.

In a statement, the ministry advised that while there is currently no high commissioner in Canada, there is a “very competent” foreign service officer in the post, Chanelle Brown, who is serving as chargé d’affaires, until High Commissioner Designate Kenneth Russell is in post.

Brown and her team are in close contact at all times with the Bahamian community in Canada, the ministry assured.

“Reports from the chargé are that the orders to give effect to the measures announced by the Federal Government are not yet in place,” the statement said.

“It would be premature for the High Commission to make a general announcement until the government has provided more details.

“Furthermore, while the airlines will be making arrangements with their customers who are in Canada to organize flights home, no Bahamians have reported concerns to the High Commission.”

It added that the High Commission will monitor the situation closely and take steps needed if any national is found to be in distress.

The emergency contact information for the High Commission is 1-613-790-6801 or ottawa.mission@bahighco.com.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced the latest measures as part of stricter travel restrictions to be implemented amidst the spread of new, possibly more contagious variants of the novel coronavirus identified across the globe.