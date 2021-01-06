MOE virtual learning platform down; contingency plan in place for schools

“The ministry wishes to advise that in the case of such interruptions to the LMS, schools and school districts have developed contingency plans which they are able to operationalize,” the statement read.

“From all accounts, schools currently engaged in virtual learning on the islands of New Providence, Abaco, Eleuthera and Exuma were able to activate their contingency plans successfully, therefore keeping the loss of instructional activities to a minimum.

“Schools will continue to utilize their contingency plans until the challenges are resolved.”

Bahamas Union of Teacher (BUT) President Belinda Wilson cried shame on the government after students and teachers received error messages and system maintenance messages while trying to log onto the system on both days.

Wilson said education stakeholders are faced with the same issues they were faced with since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

“The Bahamas Union of Teachers is urging, again, the Ministry of Education to acquire a virtual platform that is operable and able to meet the needs of teachers and students in the public school system,” she said.

“There is an urgency for teachers to be trained on an operable platform.”

Wilson accused the MOE of “pretending” there is a functional virtual platform and insisted that they “tell the truth” about the problems with the LMS and EMS.