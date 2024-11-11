MOE truancy hotline garners positive results

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – The National School Attendance Hotline has materialized positive results since its launch earlier this year, according to Director of Education Dominique McCartney- Russell.

The hotline is geared at targeting “at-risk” children who do not attend school regularly, she explained.

McCartney-Russell noted that hundreds of investigators attached to the attendance hotline have been in communities responding to calls from concerned citizens who have reported children who were seen roaming the street during school hours.

Education authorities noted they are also holding meetings for parents who are responsible for the children who appear to have an attendance issue, providing necessary resources to those in need.