Mitchell: Italian Honorary Council willing to assist with request for Turin files

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is making progress in its pursuit of acquiring documents from the Italian government regarding the police investigation into the alleged drowning deaths of two Bahamian men in Turin.

The incident took place four years ago in May 2019.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Fred Mitchell said he spoke with the Italian Honorary Council this week who was willing to assist with the matter.

“He said that the ambassador in Washington has indicated that if we’d provide any additional information to them, they’ll do their best to try and resolve it,” Mitchell said.

“So I’m going to have the foreign ministry follow up with them in the next day or so.”

Mitchell told the press in front of the House of Assembly on Wednesday that the process of the government reaching out from Italy for these documents has been taking too long to resolve.

He continued: “I spoke to one of the parents yesterday; so they are grateful that we continue to raise it. I’m sure it’s like an open sore to them, you know. So we’ll try, try our best,” he said.

In 2019, the country received information from the Italian government that two Bahamians, Alrae Ramsey, 29, Foreign Service Officer and Blair John, 28, a psychology Ph.D. student fell into the Po River and drowned.

Since then there have been several attempts by the Bahamian government to get documentation of the investigation to determine whether further investigation is required.