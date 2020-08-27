Mitchell: No decision yet on PLP convention

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Chairman Fred Mitchell said yesterday that the party has yet to make a decision on whether it will cancel its annual convention.

Mitchell told Eyewitness News that the party’s leadership council is not able to convene during the coronavirus pandemic.

“When it does, I’m sure that will be one of the aspects that will be looked at,” he said.

“But it looks like force majeure will actually operate right now.”

Mitchell has previously said that while a definitive decision has yet to be made it is likely the event will be postponed.

PLP Leader Philip Brave Davis is currently receiving care in a United States Hospital after he tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month.

Davis’ family has advised that he is progressing well and remains strong,

On August 15, the PLP advised that Davis and Senator Michael Darville were at the hospital being examined out of an abundance of caution.

Both later confirmed they had contracted the virus.

Davis was flown to a hospital in the US to be closer to his daughter, Philippa, who works as a senior critical care physician, according to Davis.

Darville’s condition is reportedly improving.

Last week, the party carried out the sanitization of the PLP’s office at Gambier House, the Lynden Pindling Centre was complete and that staff was able to resume normal working hours.

Mitchell has said he hopes the PLP branches will be in a position to recommend candidates by October.

The PLP Chairman said last week given the loss of confidence by the Bahamian people in the Minnis administration, the only solution the country’s system allows is to force a general election,

Davis has also called on the prime minister to “ring the bell”.