Mitchell: Bahamas could be called to join multinational force in Haiti

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Minister of Foreign Affairs Fred Michell said that The Bahamas may be called upon as a part of a United Nations multinational intervention to tackle unrest and instability in Haiti.

In a voice note, Mitchell said the country is bound to take note of any invitation extended by the UN to be a part of a collaborative force, because of Haiti’s proximity, impact, and relationship with The Bahamas.

“It has to be in the context of CARICOM and in the context of the UN Security Council resolution, or a resolution from the Organization of American States. This is not something that we would enter into alone,” Mitchell said.

An article published on Saturday by the Washington Post revealed the United States is now backing an international force in a recent draft proposal. According to the Washington Post, the US was “encouraging the immediate deployment of a multinational rapid action force to support the [Haitian National Police], as recommended in the Secretary General’s letter”.

The article stated, however, that the draft document did not specify which countries would be called upon and how much they would be expected to aid in the effort.

“It is unclear the degree to which other members of the U.N. Security Council support such a move, if China or Russia would veto the proposal, or if the current draft may change substantially before being proposed by the United States as soon as Monday,” the Washington Post article read.

The Foreign Affairs Minister recalled The Bahamas taking part in a similar mission in 1994 when 141 troops were sent to Haiti to help in that exercise, but he said the current situation is being monitored because it’s only contingency talk.

Bahamian residents on social media, last month criticized the government’s decision to send troops to the Turks and Caicos Islands, while there is an ongoing crime crisis at home.

When asked if he’s concerned about potential backlash from sending troops to Haiti Mitchell told Eyewitness News that the government has an obligation to do as it sees fit to protect its people.

“I don’t engage in a polemic on national security matters, on matters which the government of the day has a responsibility to make decisions with regard to the safety and security of our country.

“And I think it’s best left there. Getting engaged in a polemic doesn’t move the needle any farther. So I don’t engage.”

Among the unrests in Haiti, a cholera outbreak, adding to an ongoing public health crisis, is a mounting concern; with this in mind, Mitchell said that before ultimately moving to a decision, consideration would have to be given on whether or not The Bahamas can afford to get involved with the political instability in Haiti amongst other issues.

“I don’t think you can ignore it. Now, what is happening behind the scenes is, the United States, which would have to lead any such operation, is casting about.

“CARICOM countries, other countries, we’ve also consulted with the Chinese because they have P-5 members, members of the Security Council, to see what the appetite is for this.

“The main issue would be, the people. Does the government of Haiti, and if the people of Haiti want such assistance? […] and it’s not by any means clear that they do,” Mitchell said.

PAHO reported last week Tuesday, 33 laboratory-confirmed cases of Cholera, 19 institutional deaths, 268 hospitalizations, and 319 suspected cases. Mitchell says given the health emergency, consisting of illnesses that have the potential to spread, the country may be compelled to send help.

“If you have a country next door to you that can spread infectious diseases and it is in your national interest to prevent those diseases from coming here, you may have no choice but to send some assistance.

“And if you send health assistance, then you may have to have some kind of protective force for those health workers.

“So whatever is being contemplated is very limited, and it is being limited to try and protect the interests of the Commonwealth of the Bahamas and the wider region.”