NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Authorities confirmed today that a woman who had been missing for three days has been found in “good health”.

Police issued a missing persons bulletin for 33-year-old Re’Khanna Russell on Sunday.

She was last seen at an Old Fort Bay residence on Saturday.

The circumstances surrounding her disappearance remains unknown.

In a statement today, police said Russell was found in good health.

According to a source close to the matter, Russell is receiving care at Doctors Hospital.