Missing boys found

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police revealed that 16 year old Kayvano Farrington, who went missing on November 7th, and 10-year old Evan Olisma, who went missing on November 20th, have both been found safe and in good health.

Marco Alerts were issued for both males on Wednesday November 21st, following an alert regarding the disappearance of 12-year-old Adriel Moxey who was eventual found dead on Wednesday evening.

According to Chief Superintendent of Police, Chrislyn Skippings, Olisma “showed up at school Thursday morning,” but no further information was provided on Farrington.

Police are expected to hold a briefing later today.