Missing Andros men found

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — After nearly two days of search and rescue, authorities have found all three Andros men who went missing on Friday during a wild boar hunting trip.

Theo Saunders, 35, William Mackey, 14, and Faren Storr, 18 – left on the hunting expedition at around 8.30 am Friday morning in the Twin Lakes area.

A search for the men was launched around 11:30 pm that night after relatives raised concerns that the group did not return.

Police said Saunders was able to make contact on Saturday, notifying officials that the group was lost but could see a tower and hear rushing water.

With assistance from officers on the island, members of the community and AUTEC’s Naval Base, Saunders and Mackey were discovered in the area of Love Creek, Andros shortly after 4 pm today.

Authorities said the trio left together but somehow managed to get separated.

Superintendent James Moss told Eyewitness News today that just hours after the first two men were found, Storr was also found and rescued shortly after 6 p.m.

All of the men received medical attention.