Minnis: ‘I have been sidelined within the FNM’

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Former Free National Movement (FNM) leader Dr. Hubert Minnis claims that he has been “silenced by the party.”

Speaking to the media outside the House of Assembly on Wednesday morning, the Killarney MP stated he is unable to speak at any party events, including association meetings.

Minnis expressed disappointment with his current situation and, when asked about the reasons for his silence, he simply said “A lot of FNM wish not to speak on it.”

The former Prime Minister served from May 2017 to September 2021. Recently, he contested the party’s leadership during its convention but lost to current leader Michael Pintard.