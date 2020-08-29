PM “very pleased” with Dorian progress

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The government has made ‘extremely shocking’ progress since Hurricane Dorian blasted its way through The Bahamas nearly one year ago, said Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis yesterday.

“I am very very pleased of the progress that has been made,” Minnis said.

He spoke following a tour of the Bahamas Agricultural and Industrial Corporation on Old Trail Road.

“I think you would be very very surprised,” Minnis continued.

“When the ministry does a one year report, you [will] see. I think the entire Bahamas [will] be extremely shocked.

“The unfortunate thing is in The Bahamas we feel that everything happens overnight.

“A hurricane occurs today and then the following day we are going to be back in business, we are going to back to normal, [but] it takes a while.”

The prime minister said the progression The Bahamas has made can be compared to countries around the world – taking into consideration we were hit with the worst hurricane ever and their cleanup has essentially been completed.

The Ministry of the Environment’s Debris Management established that there was 1.09 million cubic yards of debris in the Abaco districts and another 2.09 million cubic yard of debris in Grand Bahama.

“We are only cleaning private properties,” Minnis indicated.

The prime minister also indicated that the government is moving forward with plans to provide permanent housing solutions for residents in the disaster zones.

The government has previously announced four housing projects on Abaco, and others on Grand Bahama.

The sites identified include two 60 acre sites in Marsh Harbour and Wilson City.

Another area in Murphy Town is also being surveyed to develop a subdivision, she said.

Additionally, the government has entered into a public-private partnership with the Discovery Land Company to develop 46 homes that will be gifted free of charge to 46 families in Central Pines.

“They’ve already gotten the land, the two 60 acre plot,” Minnis said yesterday.

“We sent that out to RFP so that individuals can build. So I think you are going to see a new Abaco and a new east end Grand Bahama.

“Abaco is doing very very well.”