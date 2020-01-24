UB enrollment up after free tuition policy

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Enrollment at The University of The Bahamas has increased by 57 percent since the government introduced its free tuition program at the university, according Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis.

As he addressed Free National Movement supporters during a town hall on Edmund Moxey Park on Wednesday, the prime minister touted his administrations work to improve the country’s education system.

“One of my greatest mission is to make the dream of a good education a reality for as many Bahamian parents and children as possible,” Minnis said.

“We are going to make these dreams a realty by transforming education for every level, including free preschool education, free education for qualified [students] to The University of The Bahamas and BTVI students.

“Since we introduced that program, there were an additional 1,056 students who were able to take advantage of the free education and attend The University of The Bahamas – an increase of 57 percent.

“And it’s projected that there will be an additional 10 percent every year, of young people who could not get a college education would be able to get a college education, thanks to the FNM.”

He noted that his administration also realized that many students in the Family Islands were also disadvantaged and could not pay for accommodations in New Providence.

“We gave them an opportunity and provided $500 for each of them who can attend the university here, to assist them with their accommodations,” Minnis said.

“Today 178 individuals are taking advantage of that.”

The prime minister also announced that the government will break ground on January 30 for the new UB resident and multipurpose complex.

“The new complex will boast a 1,000-bed capacity for student residents,” he revealed.

“And those students coming from the Family Islands will automatically have $500 paid for them by this FNM government.

“This complex will have more than 50,000 square feet of common areas, including a fitness Centre, study rooms, and a 200-seat dining hall, a 500-seat ball room, and most of all a spiritual center.”

Minnis said there will also be a university village for leased retail, commercial, and business operations and faculty residences.

“We have a long way to go, but we are transforming education and there is much more to come under this FNM government,” the prime minister added.

“The PLP had promised to double investment in education and training and they failed to keep that promise.

“If they get back into office, they will fail to keep their education promises again, and they will roll back what we are doing.”