Minnis announces six-day complete lockdown for Easter Holiday

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The country will go into another complete lockdown on Wednesday evening for five days.

Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis told Parliament the decision was based on advice from the COVID-19 health team, and the presence of asymptomatic carriers.

He advised Bahamians there could be further lockdowns for longer periods of time as the country continues to fight the local spread of COVID-19.

As of Sunday, there were 29 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country, and five related deaths.

The lockdown will begin at 8pm on Wednesday until Tuesday.

At the end of the lockdown period, the 24-hour curfew will again resume, Minnis said.

The lockdown will again occur, every weekend for the remainder of April, from 9pm on Fridays to 5am on Mondays.