Ministry of Works partial closure due to COVID-19 exposure

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Cabinet Office has announced the closure of several parts of the Ministry of Works for cleaning and sanitization following exposure to COVID-19.

The Administrative Building, Northern Compound and the Security Office will be closed, according to the statement.

“The Ministry of Health has initiated contact tracing to determine the level of exposure to employees and visitors to the buildings,” it read.

“It is expected that the Ministry of Works will re-open for business on Monday, 17 August, 2020.

“The Ministry advises that the Department of Physical Planning and Bahamix remain open to the public during the normal operating hours.

It added: “The Ministry of Works apologizes for any inconvenience caused.”