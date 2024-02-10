Ministry of Works announces major road works projects set to begin on Monday

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- The Ministry of Works advises the general public of major road works projects slated to begin on Monday, February 12, 2024.

The ministry, via a press release, said, “Please be advised that Bahmix has scheduled paving works for a section of Carmichael Road between Ramsey and Barcardi Roads.”

“The works will commence, on Monday, February 12 through 14, 2024.” The statement continued, “Bahmix will continue road works February 15th and 16th 2024 on Cowpen Road west of the Faith Ave, junction.”

The ministry has advised that the road works will begin at 7:30 am to 2:30 pm daily.

“The ministry is asking that all vehicles (derelict or otherwise) be removed from the roadside with immediate effect.”

“The motoring public is advised to avoid this area if possible, and to acknowledge, and comply with all posted traffic signage.”

The ministry has noted that only business owners & residents will be allowed access through the road site.

“Concern may be addressed by contacting Bahmix at (242) 829-5996 or (242) 361-3882,” officials said.