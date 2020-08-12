Ministry of Health main offices closed after staff member tests postive

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Ministry of Health’s headquarters on Meeting and Augusta Streets have been closed for deep cleaning this afternoon after a staff member tested positive.

According to a statement, the Cabinet Office said the employee had not been to work for the past two weeks.

“The Cabinet Office announces for general information that the Ministry of Health Headquarters will be closed this afternoon for deep cleaning and sanitization,” the statement read.

“It was discovered that a member of staff tested positive for COVID-19, but has not been into work since 28th July 2020.

“The Surveillance Unit has initiated contact tracing to determine the level of exposure to employees, and all other protocols are being followed.”

It added: “Moreover, out of an abundance of caution, the Ministry of Health Headquarters remain closed until the sanitation process is completed and will reopen on Monday 17th August 2020.”

This is the second ministry closure announced today.

Parts of the Ministry of Works have been closed until Monday.